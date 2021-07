One of the biggest decisions you’ll ever make regarding your baby is what you’ll name them. There is so much to mull over, such as your heritage, how the baby’s name might sound in English as well as your native tongue, and the significance the name holds for you and your partner. But what about syllables? That’s right, how long (or in this case, how short) your little sweetie’s name is should also be taken into consideration, too. So if you’re looking to keep it short and sweet, these one syllable boy names might make their way onto your baby’s birth certificate.