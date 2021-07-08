Cancel
Ballard County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, McCracken by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Ballard; McCracken SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PULASKI...NORTHWESTERN MASSAC NORTHWESTERN MCCRACKEN AND CENTRAL BALLARD COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 406 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dongola in Pulaski County to Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area near Cairo Illinois. Movement was east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include La Center, Mounds, Barlow, Tamms, Mound City.

La Center, KY
Illinois State
Ballard County, KY
Barlow, KY
Dongola, KY
Mccracken County, KY
#Special Weather Statement#Conservation Area#Ballard Mccracken#Pulaski
