FDA Narrows Recommendation for New Alzheimer Drug

By Aislinn Antrim, Associate Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe updated label follows controversy surrounding aducanumab’s approval in June 2021, despite hesitation from experts on the drug’s efficacy. Following its approval of aducanumab for the treatment of Alzheimer disease in June 2021, officials with the FDA have now recommended that it only be given to adults with mild symptoms.1.

