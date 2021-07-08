Cancel
Mariah Carey Settles $3 Million Lawsuit Against Her Ex-Assistant

By Emily Kirkpatric k
Vanity Fair
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariah Carey has settled the $3 million lawsuit she filed against her former assistant, Lianna “Azarian” Shakhnazaryan, in 2019 for an undisclosed amount. On Wednesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok closed out the suit by plainly writing, “Case settled,” according to a decision obtained by Page Six. Carey’s lawyer declined the outlet’s request to comment further on the results of the settlement. In the original lawsuit, Carey accused Shakhnazaryan, whom she reportedly fired in 2017, of secretly recording embarrassing videos of her performing various “personal activities,” including, in some cases, “intimate” content. According to the pop star, her ex-employee then attempted to blackmail her with those videos, threatening to release them unless she was given $8 million. Carey also claimed that Shakhnazaryan violated a nondisclosure agreement she signed when she began working for her in 2015. On the same day that Carey filed her lawsuit, Shakhnazaryan filed a lawsuit of her own, claiming that she was the victim of battery and sexual harassment during the approximately two years she worked for the musician before being wrongfully terminated.

www.vanityfair.com

