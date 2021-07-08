Cancel
Coroner ID's Body Found Dead On York Street As Adams Co. Woman

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 13 days ago
York County Coroner's office exterior. Photo Credit: York County Coroner's office Twitter

York County coroner has identified the woman found dead on a street in York on Wednesday morning.

Melissa Duffy, 44, of 700 block of Edgegrove Road Conewago Township, died of a blunt force trauma to the head in the 300 block of Rose Avenue York City at approximately 8:53 a.m., according to the York County coroner.

Police responded to the reports of a woman's body being found around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The autopsy was conducted Thursday morning at Lehigh valley hospital.

Details that led up to her death have not been released. Follow daily voice for updates.

