For the third year, the State Fair of Texas is offering Sensory-Friendly Mornings at the Fair every Wednesday – September 29, October 6, and 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. With providing a family-friendly environment at the core of the State Fair’s mission, the Fair is excited to bring back Sensory-Friendly Mornings at the Fair. The Fair collaborated with IBCCES and other local organizations to come up with ways to make Sensory-Friendly Mornings at the Fair beneficial and fun for all who choose to attend. We hope this new addition provides an opportunity for people to experience the Fair in a more accessible way.