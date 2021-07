UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – John Brighton, former executive vice president and provost, died on June 28, 2021, after a long struggle with dementia. He was 87. Highly sought after as a top-academic administrator in the United States, Brighton served from 1991 to 1999 as executive vice president and provost at Penn State. He was the second individual to hold the title of executive vice president and provost in Penn State's history. The position was created in 1983 by then-President Bryce Jordan. Brighton changed roles in 1999 to serve as a University professor and chair of the Teaching and Learning Consortium until 2003.