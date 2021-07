Core Burn Pilates is building a community of healthy strong individuals through movement that is meant to challenge both the mind and body. Whether in an intimate group class setting or custom tailored private our certified instructors will guide you through a 50 minute session with attention to detail, precision and a focus on your core with every movement. With this practice, the personal strength that is gained helps to empower an individual on all physical and mental levels. Making them the best version of themselves. We are here to empower our community no matter their age or abilities.