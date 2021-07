It’s a stock phrase on the list of a racing commentator’s cliches that races are never won at the first corner. But last weekend at Donington Park proved to be the exception as Richard Neary’s Team ABBA Mercedes-AMG somehow emerged from Turn 1 in second, having started tenth and last in GT3 after an exploding brake disc in free practice two had caused major damage to the front-right corner that prevented the car from qualifying.