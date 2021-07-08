‘The Chosen’ must-see television series

“For what if some did not believe? shall their unbelief make the faith of God without effect” (Romans 3:3 KJV)?. If a man does not believe in God, does that mean there is “no God?” The Bible says: “For what if some did not believe? shall their unbelief make the faith of God without effect” (Romans 3:3 KJV)? When individuals say there is “no God,” the Bible is very clear that their “unbelief” does not neglect the fact that there is a God. A person’s unbelief does not make God void. Jesus Christ is real. He is as real today as He was yesterday as He will be tomorrow. Man can degrade Jesus as only a man, a prophet, a martyr, and even say He is a fairytale; however, this does not diminish the fact that Jesus Christ is GOD. He has always been God! Jesus Christ is God today, as He was God yesterday, as He will be God tomorrow. Jesus Christ is Savior today, as He was Savior yesterday, as He will be Savior tomorrow. Jesus Christ is the ever-present Lord Savior. Jesus Christ does not change. “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever” (Hebrews 13:8 KJV). Jesus Christ is Truth and we know that TRUTH does not change. “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6 KJV).