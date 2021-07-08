Vladimir Tarasenko wants a trade. Do the Edmonton Oilers make sense?
A bombshell report dropped in the hockey world last night as one of the games more prolific scorers publically asked for a trade. According to The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford, St. Louis Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko has requested a trade, which comes after Frank Seravalli broke the news that the Russian sniper could be available in a trade just over a week ago at DailyFaceoff.com. In the article, Rutherford noted Tarsenko has submitted a list of up to 10 teams. That hasn’t kept the Blues from getting a headstart, according to Rutherford, who surveyed a handful of NHL GM’s that confirmed Doug Armstrong had been shopping Tarasenko “for a while.”oilersnation.com
