Vladimir Tarasenko wants a trade. Do the Edmonton Oilers make sense?

By Zach Laing
oilersnation.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bombshell report dropped in the hockey world last night as one of the games more prolific scorers publically asked for a trade. According to The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford, St. Louis Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko has requested a trade, which comes after Frank Seravalli broke the news that the Russian sniper could be available in a trade just over a week ago at DailyFaceoff.com. In the article, Rutherford noted Tarsenko has submitted a list of up to 10 teams. That hasn’t kept the Blues from getting a headstart, according to Rutherford, who surveyed a handful of NHL GM’s that confirmed Doug Armstrong had been shopping Tarasenko “for a while.”

