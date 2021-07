Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States, announced the election of four new Board members Makola M. Abdullah, Ph.D., president of Virginia State University; Michael Carrel, president, CEO, and director of AtriCure; Michael E. Kassan, founder, chairman and CEO of MediaLink; and Rhonda Mims, senior vice president, Chief Legal and External Affairs Officer of Mission Square Retirement. This new cohort of leadership will bring their expertise and compassion to BBBSA in order to increase equity, impact, and growth across the organization, making a lasting impact on the lives of young people.