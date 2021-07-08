Cancel
Key Striker Target 'Not For Sale', Battle With Arsenal For Bundesliga Midfielder - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #25

The recycling of quotes may have led to a morning media meltdown, but the Blues remain intent on strengthening their squad ahead of the new campaign in August.

In today’s edition of the City Xtra daily transfer round-up, we have updates on Denis Zakaria, Harry Kane, Gabriel Jesus and Ivan Ilic...

Arrivals

Denis Zakaria - Rumour Rating: 4/10

Sport Witness have relayed a report from Tag 24 suggesting that Arsenal may face competition from Manchester City for the signature of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

They report that Denis Zakaria “seems to prefer a transfer” and that both Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta are “interested in signing the player.”

The 24 year-old defensive midfielder currently has only a year left on his contract, but with Fernandinho having signed a one-year extension with Manchester City, and the reported promotion of Romeo Lavia to the first-team, it seems unlikely that the Blues will be signing another number six this summer.

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 6/10

What a big goal from Harry Kane last night!

The day after England's captain fired his team to the European Championships final, there's been a further update on his club future.

According to Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News, Tottenham have decided not to sell Harry Kane this summer amid interest from Manchester City.

He adds that Spurs have privately agreed to deny Kane a move before the transfer window closes.

No surprises that the North London outfit want to sell their best player. But, I still maintain that if Manchester City want to sign Harry Kane THAT badly, a deal will be done.

Departures

Ivan Ilic - Rumour Rating: 7/10

According to TuttoMercato, as relayed by Sport Witness, Hellas Verona are ‘working on a possible return’ of Ivan Ilic from Manchester City. The Serie A club have made a loan ‘proposal’ of €1 million to the Blues, however they will face ‘strong competition’ from ES Troyes AC.

The only issue I see with this deal is ES Troyes' competition. Seeing as though the French outfit are part of the City Football Group, they may get first say on the midfielder's future.

Gabriel Jesus - Rumour Rating: 5/10

Former Manchester City defender, Danilo has been discussing current striker Gabriel Jesus' quality in a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Gabriel [Jesus] is good and very intelligent," Danilo began, "He could grow more in Italy because in Serie A, they close down well and it’s harder to score. If I could, I would bring him to Juventus.”

This links quite closely to a report in the same publication just last week. They claim that despite the situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo, Gabriel Jesus is an option for the Italian giants.

One to keep an eye on for sure.

