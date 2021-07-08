Lyon County Commission approves termination of city/county interlocal agreement Thursday
Lyon County and the City of Emporia’s longstanding interlocal agreement is no more following the Lyon County Commission’s weekly action session Thursday. Commissioners voted unanimously to terminate the agreement which provided regulations and jurisdictional procedures for the metropolitan planning area. The area is all county land that is located just beyond the Emporia city limits to a certain mile radius.kvoe.com
