Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 21, freshman QB Heinrich Haarberg

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Fremont Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Recruiting#American Football#The Journal Star#Kearney Catholic#Nu#The Red White Spring Game#Olb#Star Updated May
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Will Josh Heupel, like Scott Frost, regret leaving UCF? | Commentary

HOOVER, Ala. — Here’s hoping in four years that former UCF coach Josh Heupel doesn’t end up like former UCF coach Scott Frost. Heupel, the new coach at Tennessee, appeared excited and prepared and hit all the right notes at his first SEC Media Days on Tuesday. He talked about what an honor it is to coach one of the “iconic brands” in all of college football. He talked about remembering and ...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Dan Mullen’s Response To Georgia Question Is Going Viral

College football is almost back. Don’t believe us? Florida head coach Dan Mullen trash-talked Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs at SEC media days on Monday. Georgia is, once again, receiving plenty of hype ahead of the 2021-22 season. There’s plenty of reason to believe the Bulldogs can finally live up to it. Mullen is skeptical.
Nebraska StateFremont Tribune

Nebraska hires UNO A.D., ex-Husker Trev Alberts as athletic director

LINCOLN — One of the most decorated players in Husker football history is leaving UNO to run Nebraska’s athletic department. Trev Alberts, NU’s only Butkus Award winner, who played in the 1994 Orange Bowl with a cast on his arm, takes over at Nebraska after a 12-year administrative tenure at UNO. He replaces Bill Moos — who retired with 18 months left on his five-year contract — and assumes the role at a moment when the football program he once played for has posted four straight losing seasons.
College SportsFrontiersman

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 19, sophomore RB Markese Stepp

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
Nebraska StateFremont Tribune

Nebraska roster updates: Huskers add transfers at receiver and defensive back

Nebraska has made an addition to its wide receiver corps. Chancellor Brewington, a transfer from Northern Arizona, hasn't played in a game since 2018. But the 6-foot-3, 185-pound redshirt junior caught 31 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2017 and then had 23 receptions for 246 yards and a score as a sophomore in 2018.
College Sportsmyheraldreview.com

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 14, junior OLB Pheldarius Payne

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
College SportsSacramento Bee

Mike Bianchi: Dan Mullen and Gators: Bring on UCF!!!

HOOVER, ALA. — OK, we can officially quash the idea that the Florida Gators have been ducking the UCF Knights for all these years. In fact, Gators head coach Dan Mullen not only said at SEC Media Days Monday to bring on the Knights, he admitted that he actually pushed to help make the long-awaited series happen.
MLBFremont Tribune

The Huskers have their first 2023 commit in Bergen Reilly: 'They were just so welcoming'

We’re only about one month into the college volleyball recruiting process for high school juniors, so Bergen Reilly didn’t think she’d be ready to make a decision now. But after a month of talking with Nebraska coaches, and then experiencing a small taste of what it’s like to play for the Huskers during NU's Dream Team camp last weekend, Reilly committed to John Cook's program.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan Football QB Makes Big Announcement, Charles Woodson = Yoder Fam, Harbaugh Top 15 Coach?

Michigan Football News and Rumors from Chat Sports with host James Yoder - July 20, 2021 - chatting 3 big stories surrounding Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines: - J.J. McCarthy pledges to donate percentage of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) proceeds to kids in Chicago, Ann Arbor, and Detroit - Do you like this gesture by J.J. McCarthy? Then LIKE this video! LET’S GET 300 LIKES! - Alabama Football QB Bryce Young getting paid MILLIONS? @Alabama Football Report - Manscaped has launched THE LAWNMOWER 4.0 - get one now and clean up down below - your balls will thank you (and your girl will thank you!

Comments / 0

Community Policy