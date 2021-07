Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Marcel Sabitzer, who is expected to leave RB Leipzig this summer. With his contract set to expire at the end of the upcoming season and an extension unlikely, Marcel Sabitzer is likely to leave RB Leipzig this summer. The midfielder has a release clause of around 50 million euros in his contract, but the Saxony based club are ready to sell him for a cut-price fee in the region of 20 million euros. And SportBILD claim that Borussia Dortmund have expressed an interest in signing him.