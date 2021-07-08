Around the community

ACCIDENT — The next meeting of the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club will be its annual picnic July 14 at the Accident Town Park West Pavilion on Wood Street. Social time will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the program at 6 p.m. Elected officials and those who have filed to be on the Republican ballot for 2022 will be introduced and given the opportunity to address the group. Other items of business will include fund-raising, the club’s role in the WED 2021 event, the fall literacy initiative and legislative study groups.