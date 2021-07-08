iiPay and CEO Bob Foster Named Finalist in the 2021 Southwest Entrepreneur of the Year Program Led by Ernst & Young

LexisNexis is Honored to Receive Awards Based on Feedback from Women Employees and Employees of Color. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, is proud to have received two awards from Comparably, including Best CEO for Women and Best CEO for Diversity. Mike Walsh has been CEO of LexisNexis Legal & Professional since 2010 and is strongly committed to all facets of Inclusion & Diversity as well as the company’s mission to advance the rule of law around the world. These are the second consecutive awards for both honors, as Mr. Walsh was named Best CEO for Women and Best CEO for Diversity in 2020 on Comparably.