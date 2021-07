CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. I think all of us are very aware of at least two things when it comes to reality TV. One, dating shows are extremely popular, and two, America's Got Talent is one of the kings of reality television competitions. NBC could have set up any number of AGT spinoffs for its streaming service, Peacock, but, instead, it seems that the powers that be would like to give fans a taste of that sweet, sweet Bridgerton fever, and have now ordered a Bridgerton-esque dating show.