Morning mail: Sydney Covid crackdown, Barty reaches Wimbledon final, Haiti reels

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. Western Sydney residents say they are being “scapegoated” as New South Wales police announced a major compliance crackdown, including 100 extra officers and mounted police. Cumberland City councillor Kun Huang argued the police operation was harsher on the western suburbs than it had been in more affluent parts of Sydney. NSW recorded 38 new local Covid cases on Thursday – the highest daily number since the Sydney outbreak began. Of those 20 people were in the community for part or all of their infectious period. Gladys Berejiklian, said the daily case numbers were “too high” but that it was still “achievable” for the lockdown to end next Friday, “assuming everybody does the right thing”. Meanwhile, the Therapeutic Goods Administration said the death of a woman from a very rare blood clotting condition was “likely” linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine – Australia’s third death related to the shot.

SportsSFGate

Brisbane Confirmed to Host 2032 Olympics, the Third Time for Australia

Melbourne hosted the Games in 1956 and Sydney in 2000. The Games will be held in Brisbane and across Queensland, the Australian state of which Brisbane is the capital. Seth Rogen, Other Celebrities Denounce Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympics Suspension: 'If Weed Made You Fast, I'd Be FloJo'. “My government is proud...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Where is the end?' Radio host Amanda Keller bursts into tears upon hearing the new Covid case numbers - as she admits having a 'tough time' during Sydney's lockdown

Amanda Keller has admitted to crying during the daily 11am news conferences where NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announces the number of new Covid cases. The radio host, 59, said on Jonesy & Amanda she was having a 'tough time' during Sydney's lockdown, as she shared her fears for her sons, Liam, 20, and Jack, 17.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Backlash against Annastacia Palaszczuk's Olympic 2032 win for Queensland as Pauline Hanson slams Games as a '$5billion vanity project' and local MP Bob Katter pulls an explosive stunt

Pauline Hanson has lashed out at Annastacia Palaszczuk claiming she's sending Queensland into economic ruin after it was announced Brisbane would host the 2032 Olympic Games. Thousands of Queenslanders erupted with joy on Wednesday night when the announcement was made, as fireworks lit up the sky over the Brisbane River.
AustraliaFlorida Star

Contrast Between Lockdown In Australian State Continues To Grow

CANBERRA, Australia — In the southeastern Australian state, New South Wales, Lockdown restrictions have been tightened again for the third time in as many weeks as the Victorian government boasts its “go hard and go early” strategy has been vindicated. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant were repeatedly questioned on July 17 about their handling of the […]
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Heartbroken removalist sons who travelled to regional NSW while infected with Covid pay tribute to their mum as she dies from the virus aged just 54 in the family's Sydney home

Two heartbroken removalists with coronavirus who provoked outrage by travelling to regional New South Wales have paid tribute to their mother who has been found dead in the family home, after testing positive to the virus just three days earlier. Saeeda Akobi Jjou Stu's lifeless body was discovered at the...
WorldThe Guardian

Morning mail: Sydney braces for Covid case number jump, Branson in space, England v Italy

Good morning. Sydney is bracing for Covid case numbers in the triple digits today, a “new space age” begins and Novak Djokovic clinches his sixth Wimbledon title. Sydney reported 77 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and Australia’s first locally acquired coronavirus death this year. A 90-year-old woman, who authorities believe was unvaccinated, caught the virus from a family member. New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said she expected daily cases to exceed 100 on Monday and to continue to increase during the week. Victoria closed its borders to travellers from NSW and the ACT, except for returning Victorian residents who will have to quarantine for 14 days. The government’s new “graphic and confronting” Covid TV ad showing a young woman gasping for air in hospital has sparked a backlash, while Anthony Albanese said Coalition’s new “Arm Yourself” vaccination campaign didn’t quite “cut it”.
TennisHenry County Daily Herald

WTA roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances to Wimbledon final

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty punched a ticket to her first Wimbledon final on Thursday by dismissing Angelique Kerber of Germany in straight sets in London. The Australian recorded eight aces and 38 winners against 16 unforced errors to post a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over theh 2018 Wimbledon champion at the All England Club.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vice

Katie Hopkins Has Been Deported from Australia

Far-right attention seeker Katie Hopkins has been dropped from a reality TV show, fined $1,000 and deported from Australia for not wearing a face-covering while quarantining in a hotel, after she posted a video boasting of how she would breach lockdown restrictions. Hopkins had been quarantining in a hotel in...

