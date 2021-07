Rural Haviland farmers Kevin and Vera Schultz, owners of Sandhill Farms, were named 2020 Master Farmers and Master Farm Homemakers by K-State Research and Extension and Kansas Farmer Magazine. Last year's in-person award ceremony did not happen because of COVID-19, but they will get that award this year in September. The two groups work to recognize farmers for their leadership in agriculture, environmental stewardship, and service to their communities, according to an email published by K-State Research and Extension. This is the 94th year for the statewide award.