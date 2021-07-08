Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

GH Seal Spotlight: Levoit VeSync Core 400S Smart Air Purifier

By Rachel Rothman, Good Housekeeping Institute
goodhousekeeping.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier from Levoit helps clean the air in rooms up to 400 square feet with its 3-stage filtration. Levoit's VeSync Core 400s smart air purifier impressed the Good Housekeeping Institute engineering experts with its sleek design and advanced features. AUTO DETECTION The high-precision...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filtration#Air Purifier#Air Quality#Design#Engineering#Vesync Core
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsNBC News

The best smart air conditioners and accessories of 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. During the summer months,...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

7 best air purifiers that help reduce pollutants in your home

If you’ve ever returned from a day in a city and noticed that your breathing felt more laboured, you’re likely to understand how important the quality of the air around you is.The facts are as stark and sobering as the experience of pollution on the lungs: according to the government, poor air quality is the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK. It’s not just a problem for city-dwellers, though. Everything from cooking to cleaning to lighting candles to having plywood/MDF furniture to painting the walls will generate indoor pollution – some of which, unlike dust, can’t be wiped...
GardeningNewsweek

Indoor Plants for Air Purifying and Low Maintenance Care

Air purifying indoor plants not only help create a pleasant atmosphere inside any home, but they can also remove chemicals from the air and may just lift your mood—and many require barely any maintenance at all. In fact, a NASA study revealed that a handful of familiar house plants can...
Electronicssafetyandhealthmagazine.com

One type of air purifier may not live up to its claims: study

Chicago — Although a growing number of employers are purchasing air purifiers as part of reopening their workplaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one type of the technology might not be as effective as advertised, results of a recent study show. Researchers from three universities conducted a series of experiments involving...
ElectronicsConsumer Reports.org

What's New in Home Air Purifiers

Air purifiers have changed quite a bit since the carbon filtering systems first introduced in the 1860s. And each iteration has come with significant innovations. Over time, this helpful home appliance has become smaller, smarter, and more attractive. In a COVID-19 world, it quickly became a highly sought-after device. But while the pandemic introduced yet another reason to want cleaner, fresher indoor air, a reimagining of portable home purifiers and their accessibility for all consumers has been going on for years.
ElectronicsPosted by
POPSUGAR

This Fan Also Purifiers the Air, and It's Been My Summer Savior

My house doesn't have an air conditioner, and needless to say, it's been hot working from home this summer. When I decided to invest in fan, I knew I wanted something that was also a purifier. I have bad dust allergies, and purifiers really help relieve them, which is why I ultimately decided on the Blueair Blue Pure Purifying Fan ($300). I already own and love the brand's popular purifier, so I knew this one would be a good choice.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

The Kyvol AF600 Review: Top-Rated Smart Air Fryer for 2021

From our perspective, the Kyvol Epichef AF600 air fryer is a winner with a great feature set and a fantastic execution. It’s an excellent choice for most people. Dimensions: 302 mm (l) x 356 mm (w) x 328 mm (h)/ 11.9 (l) x 14.0 (w) x 12.9 (h) inches. Weight:...
ElectronicsTom's Guide

The Toppin Comfy Air Bridge 4 makes purifying the air in every room a breeze

From pet dander and everyday dust to spikes in pollen kicking off allergy seasons, there’s always something that can make the air in your home difficult to enjoy. That can range from minor discomfort and dry eyes to more problematic allergies that really take the wind out of your sails. Luckily, an air purifier can tackle all of these issues, and Toppin’s Comfy Air Bridge 4 has some handy features that make it a true HEPA air purifier worth considering.
ElectronicsConsumer Reports.org

What Exactly Can an Air Purifier Catch?

Long before COVID-19 had us wondering about the air we breathe, the quality of indoor air was a cause for concern. Pollutants such as pollen, dust, mold, and smoke can affect your family’s overall health. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, long-term exposure to high particle levels is linked to bronchitis, reduced lung function, and premature death.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

Need to Clear the Air? There Are a Bunch of Air Purifiers on Sale

Allergies, forest fires and smog levels are consistent issues in many of our lives right now. All of these conditions make having an air purifier at home and in the office a must. Just one look at that filter after a couple of months and you'll be shocked to see what you were breathing in.
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Breathe better air at home with these air purifiers on sale

When you think of air pollution, smoke belching from cars in dense cities and large factories probably come to mind. But according to the Environmental Protection Agency, indoor levels of pollutants maybe two to five times—and sometimes even more than 100 times—higher than outdoor levels. This is a cause of concern, considering how most people spend 90 percent of their time indoors (WFH, anyone?).
Cell Phonesgoodhousekeeping.com

The Top 7 Battery Packs to Keep Your Gadgets Going

Chances are you’ve been stuck more than once searching for an outlet to top off a dying smartphone battery. If you’re looking to avoid that stress in the future, a portable battery pack is a great way to give yourself some added peace of mind and ensure that your mobile devices are always charged when you need them. Even if you’re not using it every day, it’s a great thing to keep on-hand (and juiced) in the event of an emergency, power outage, or if you just need something to run your lantern off of at the campsite. Read on for stand-out models that are worth your hard-earned cash.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Xiaoyuan Mini Air Purifier with Wireless Charger

Xiaoyuan mini air purifier is desinged to purify the air around you in just 20 seconds, and an integrated wireless charger charges your Qi-enabled smartphone. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The Xiaoyuan is a versatile and flexible air purifier that measures 200 x 140mm. With the compact design, you...
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

The Best Portable Air Purifiers for Fresh Air On-the-Go

Pollution levels are continuing to rise and one of the biggest areas being affected is air quality. A quick glance at the weather app on your smartphone every day will likely alert you to the fact that the air quality in your area is not good. In addition to taking drastic steps on a personal and governmental level to help curb the effects of climate change, investing in a portable air purifier can help to improve the air quality in your home or office, helping you and your loved ones breathe easier.
ElectronicsReal Simple

Thanks to This Color-Changing Light Bulb, I Can Finally Fall Asleep Faster at Night

Out of all my opinions on home decor, there's one that I cling to most strongly: Lamps are far superior to overhead lights. After the sun goes down, I want my space to feel warm and inviting, and a lamp typically creates this kind of environment. And thanks to one recent purchase, my bedside lamp has gotten even better: Philips Hue color-changing light bulb has allowed me to shift the mood in my bedroom in an instant, which has even led to me falling asleep faster.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best Ikea smart home gadgets

Where can you go to find furniture, bedding, kitchenware, home decor, delectable Swedish meatballs, and melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon rolls? Yes, you can hop in the car and score a number of these items on a multi-store errand run, but there’s only one emporium that houses everything mentioned under one roof (particularly the meatballs and cinnamon treats), and that’s Ikea.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Baseus Tire Inflator portable air compressor has a compact, cordless design with 150 PSI

Ensure you can pump your car tires on the go with the Baseus Tire Inflator portable air compressor. Unlike typical inflators, this car accessory actually fits in your pocket or backpack thanks to its compact design. It’s also cordless and features 2 high-capacity 2,000 mAh batteries. So you can rely on it in an emergency. In fact, you can charge the batteries with the included Micro USB to USB-C cable. What’s more, an LED digital display displays your car’s tire pressure with just a touch. And, in dark situations, the bright LED light at the top of the device illuminates the space in front of you. Moreover, this tire inflator comes with 3 additional nozzles. These nozzles let the device adapt to various inflating needs like basketballs, air beds, bicycle tires, and more. Finally, you won’t have to worry about accidentally running out of batteries with the automatic shut-off function.
ElectronicsDesign Milk

Take 5: A Pencil Filled with Pencils, Airpods Max + the Surface Laptop 4

Even though I’m typically someone who embraces technology, there are certain luddite tendencies that I continue to hold onto, including a lifelong love affair of pencils and pens. Musgrave Pencil Company’s 12 pencils Heritage Collection appeals to this affinity in joyous fashion, allowing me to enjoy a pencil for every month of the year stored within an enormous 13th pencil. I only wish the “eraser” end really could be used as the real thing.
ElectronicsPosted by
geardiary

Shark Air Purifier 6 Review: Getting My Allergies Under Control

Do you need the Shark Air Purifier 6? My personal opinion is yes. Using its air purification helps remove allergens and unwanted scents, and it just makes your home that much more pleasant and comfortable. We’ve definitely noticed a difference when it’s running during diaper changes!. Overall. Listen to this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy