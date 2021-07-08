NBA Draft 2021: Wizards to work out Josh Christopher and Ayo Dosunmu on Friday

19 year old 6’4, 215 pound guard out of Arizona State. Averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 43.2% fg, 30.5% 3, 80.0% ft. Josh Cristopher is one of the most compelling prospects outside of the top guys. As far as athleticism is concerned he has some of the best in the class. While watching him an electric moment can happen at any time due to how much bounce he has. This top tier athleticism shined in transition where he scored an elite 1.37 PPP (points per possession) on an impressive 68.2 field goal percentage. The second his teammate grabs a rebound he is off to the races where he continued to show highlight reel level hops. I am also a big fan of his potential to grab a rebound and take it from one side of the court to the other. As a whole his ability to finish was fantastic. Though his dunks with his head at the rim will obviously be the thing that jumps off the sheet, the way he is able to finish through contact was a standout ability of his just as much as that eye popping vertical. He is a very well built player whose 215 pound frame is made up of strictly muscle. I think with his ability to fight through contact could lead to him being elite at getting to the free throw line. The upside he has as a shot creator is very intriguing as he has a quick first step and a smooth handle that allows him to create space with ease. As someone whose outside shot is a big question mark the ability he has to create within 23 feet is crucial. There were a lot of flashes of him hitting some very tough mid-range shots that excited me a lot. He continued to impress with his high level strength as often he would bounce off of players to rise up for mid-range shots or floaters. Off of the ball he was able to get easy buckets for himself by cutting at the perfect time and rising up for electric dunks. That outside shot of his is a huge question mark for him but it is something that at least showed flashes. Form wise there is nothing that is necessarily wrong with his shot as he has a quick trigger and good footwork that gives me confidence in his shot coming along. With how confident he is it is hard for me to not see him being a big time shotmaker in the future. There were streaks of games where he shot the ball very well but the swing factor for him is just that three-point shot becoming consistent. Defensively he has great upside to be a defensive playmaker, shown in his 1.5 steals per game. His hands and smarts in the passing lanes led to him being able to force turnovers well, leading to easy points on the break for him. He continued to make plays with his elite timing to block shots. While he has some obvious problems on defense when he is locked in and showing off his physicality he can be a high impact player.