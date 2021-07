A lot of times Sylvester Stallone kind of gets a bad rep for the way he talks as some people say they can’t understand him and others claim that he’s just not that great of an actor. There are times when he definitely stars in movies that aren’t that great and when he takes things a little too far and becomes kind of hard to take since his character is a bit too unbelievable. But in terms of his acting, he’s not really that bad since he’s had several moments throughout his career when he’s been seen to be pretty good at what he does, especially when it comes to moments that people didn’t expect. He has more range than people give him credit for to be certain, but trying to break his acting style down by saying that he’s not that great at one thing or another is pretty unfair and it does kind of make a person think that the people speaking haven’t seen enough of his movies to really get the idea of how good a range he really has.