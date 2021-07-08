Cancel
Man sucks at pool so bad that he designed a table where every shot goes in

By Reid McCarter
A.V. Club
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Alexander The Great was faced with the Gordian Knot, he famously decided not to try to untangle the knot but simply unsheathed his sword and cut through it instead. When a guy from YouTube channel The Q was faced with the fact that he can’t seem to sink a single pool ball, he decided to make like Alexander and think outside the box by building himself an elliptical table where every shot is guaranteed to go in thanks to the power of math.

