If you've been vaccinated, or are going to be vaccinated. You can win $10,000 from The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services and The Missouri Lottery. On Thursday, July 21, Governor Mike Parson announced Missouri's statewide vaccination incentive program MO VIP. Over 900 Missourians who have been vaccinated will win $10,000 cash or $10,000 to put towards their education savings account from MDHSS and The Missouri Lottery. Winners 18 and over will receive cash, while those Missourians 12-17 will get money to put towards educational purposes.