Ricky Williams Recalls Own Failed Drug Test, Supports Sha'Carri Richardson

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Pro Bowl running back Ricky Williams had some supportive words for track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson who was left off of the Olympic team on the heels of her positive marijuana test. Williams, who was embroiled in cannabis controversy during his playing days, noted how Richardson's suspension brought back unpleasant memories of his own. "For me when I heard the news about the failed drug test I had a little PTSD just going back to 2004 when it broke in the news that my retirement was attached to a failed drug test," he said, noting the negative attention he received. "And so when I saw it in the news, I really felt for her." Williams also discussed his own Highsmith brand as a way of connecting the world of cannabis to sports.

Sha'carri Richardson
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Former Ravens Cheerleader Summer Wilson Featured In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Summer Wilson was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year. Amid the pandemic, Sports Illustrated posted a virtual, open casting call — and Wilson was a finalist. On Monday, she was among the models featured in the special issue. A native of Greenville, North Carolina, Wilson was a Ravens cheerleader for five seasons. She retired to pursue a career as a model with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, according to the Ravens. “I have only dreamed of is now REAL FREAKING LIFE. Catch me in the newsstands July 22nd!” Wilson posted to Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUMMER WILSON (@summerdoingthings)
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Diddy on Sha’Carri Richardson and Olympics marijuana controversy

Diddy has taken to social media to share his opinion on the controversy surrounding Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Richardson was issued with a 30-day suspension after having tested positive for THC use. She was a gold-medalist contender for the 100-metre sprint. “It’s fucked up and my...
Eugene, ORColorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Sha’Carri Richardson: We missed the point

Sha’Carri Richardson continues to make headlines during Olympic Trials. The 21-year-old track phenom cooked competitors in the 100-meter dash June 20 with a time of 10.86 seconds in Eugene, Oregon. The time qualified her for the Olympic Games — Richardson had one of the fastest times among all qualifiers, with only Jamaica’s Fraser Price holding a swifter mark.
NFLDaily Californian

Weed needs a solution: Sha’Carri Richardson is only human

In 10.86 seconds, Sha’Carri Richardson smoked the eight other women competing in the 100-meter final of the U.S. Olympic Trials, securing her spot on the Olympic team. With her eye-catching tattoos, lashes and nails and a personality as bright as her trademark orange hair, Richardson became the woman to watch on the track. However, in the days following her breakout performance, she accepted a one-month suspension that disqualified her results at the trials and took her out of the Olympics — all because she smoked cannabis to cope with the death of her mother.
SportsWCNC

VERIFY: Who suspended Sha'Carri Richardson?

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Twenty-one-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson became one of the fastest women in the world after dominating the 100 meter dash at the U.S. Olympic trials in June. Richardson crossed the finish line in 10.86 seconds, solidifying her position as the 8th fastest female 100-meter dasher in world history,...
Sportsozarkradionews.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Out of the Olympics Entirely

Sha’Carri Richardson will officially miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana. Richardson received a 30-day suspension for the positive test which ensured that she would not be able to run her primary event, the 100-meter dash. The timing of the ban left open the possibility that she could...
SocietyKeene Sentinel

Sha'Carri Richardson's relay exclusion wasn't necessary

Just last week, Sha’Carri Richardson was among the United States’ best shots at the Olympic gold. Now, the 21-year-old sprinting phenom will spend this summer on the sidelines after testing positive for THC — excluded from the solo 100-meter dash as well as the 4x100-meter relay. One of these exclusions makes sense. The other makes none at all.
NFLntdaily.com

Sha’Carri Richardson is the latest victim of outdated marijuana regulations

When the 2020 Olympics commences in Tokyo later this month, it will do so without one of the fastest athletes in history. In an announcement that commanded national attention, sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was suspended one month by the Olympic committee. Richardson, who ran the sixth fastest women’s 100 meter dash of all time at 10.72 seconds in April, was suspended for smoking marijuana and subsequently failing her drug test.
NFLweisradio.com

Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata announced failed drug test

(NEW ORLEANS) — New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata announced on Instagram that he failed a drug test. “I was informed by the NFLPA yesterday that I have tested positive for a banned substance resulting in a suspension for part of the 2021 NFL season,” Onyemata wrote in an Instagram story. “While I was certainly surprised and disappointed with this news, I am responsible for what I put in my body. As I have never knowingly taken anything that could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing the supplements I was taking at the time of the test. Regardless, I am committed to being more aware of any medication and dietary supplements that may contain substances banned by the NFL.”
Sportschatsports.com

Two-time gold medalist Kayla Harrison reacts to Sha’Carri Richardson missing Olympics over positive drug test for marijuana

The stigma surrounding marijuana usage has vastly changed in the public eye in recent years but both professional and amateur athletics are still catching up. A perfect example came just recently when 21-year-old track and field phenom Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana after she had qualified to represent the United States in the 2021 Olympic games. While she only faced a 30-day suspension for the infraction, Richardson would not be cleared in time to compete alongside her teammates at the upcoming games in Tokyo.
Austin, TXhornsillustrated.com

Bijan Robinson named to Doak Walker Award watch list

AUSTIN, Texas — Sophomore Texas running back Bijan Robinson was named Wednesday to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is given by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum to the nation's top college running back. The award is named for the SMU legend who earned All-America recognition three...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out On Sha’Carri Richardson Decision

Sha’Carri Richardson, one of the rising stars in the track world, won’t race in the Tokyo Olympics this month. Why? She tested positive for marijuana and has received a one-month ban, as a result. There was hope the ban would be lifted for the Tokyo Olympics, but the committee has,...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Alex Morgan Has A Message For Sha’Carri Richardson

United States women’s national team star Alex Morgan is among those to react to the controversial suspension for U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. Richardson, the winner of the 100m dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials, has received a 30-day suspension for testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana. The...

