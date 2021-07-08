Ricky Williams Recalls Own Failed Drug Test, Supports Sha'Carri Richardson

Former Pro Bowl running back Ricky Williams had some supportive words for track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson who was left off of the Olympic team on the heels of her positive marijuana test. Williams, who was embroiled in cannabis controversy during his playing days, noted how Richardson's suspension brought back unpleasant memories of his own. "For me when I heard the news about the failed drug test I had a little PTSD just going back to 2004 when it broke in the news that my retirement was attached to a failed drug test," he said, noting the negative attention he received. "And so when I saw it in the news, I really felt for her." Williams also discussed his own Highsmith brand as a way of connecting the world of cannabis to sports.