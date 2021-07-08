Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0El4iz_0arMwPXJ00

PARIS — (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office.

NBA star James Harden also was stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.

The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is under way.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in Paris to attend fashion week, according to local media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Paris#Police#Nba#Ap#American#French#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAStereogum

Lil Baby & James Harden Searched By Paris Police, Lil Baby Arrested For Drug Possession

James Harden’s monumentally stacked Brooklyn Nets were hoping to be playing in the NBA Finals right now, but they were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks two rounds ago. The upside for Harden is that he was able to attend Paris Fashion Week with his good friend Lil Baby instead. Except maybe the upside is now a downside, given today’s altercation with local authorities.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Lil Durk Addresses Home Invasion Shootout

Lil Durk is speaking out after he was the target of a home invasion last week. Durk posted a cryptic message on Instagram Tuesday where he suggested that no one should know you’re every move as they could use it against you. The post comes after the Chicago native and...
CelebritiesPosted by
107 JAMZ

Here Are the Highest Paid Rappers of 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic curtailing chances for any artists to tour in 2020, several big-name rappers still made money through streaming and other means last year. According to Billboard's report, published on Monday (July 19), rappers Post Malone, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby are among the publication's Top Paid Musicians of 2020.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Drake's Luxurious Gift To Lil Baby

Celebrities are accustomed to buying one another wildly expensive items, such as brand new Bentley cars, custom jewelry, and even an entire private island — if you're feeling as romantic as Jay-Z. The phrase "go big or go home" is an understatement for the rich and wealthy, especially for rappers wanting to show love to their industry peers. Generosity is surely in the air, mainly for rapper Lil Baby.
Atlanta, GAVulture

Lil Durk and His Girlfriend Were in a Shootout With Home Invaders, Cops Say

Georgia police are investigating a home invasion turned shootout at rapper Lil Durk’s home in the Atlanta suburbs, Vulture has confirmed. Lil Durk, real name Durk Derrick Banks, and his girlfriend, India Cox, were at their residence in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton, Georgia, when “several unidentified individuals” entered around 5:14 a.m. Sunday.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 Fight One-on-One – Watch

Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 have been at odds for years, from an alleged robbery and social media disses to now squaring off in an empty parking lot in front of onlookers. Earlier this morning (July 21), at around 1 a.m., Almighty Jay shared a nearly minute-long video of his one-on-one fight against the New Jersey rapper.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Claims "100Ms" In His Latest IG Post

Lil Baby is worth one hundred million dollars. According to the rapper's latest post on Instagram, he's locked in his first $100 million, revealing his updated net worth in his caption. Wearing an all-Dior outfit in front of a gorgeous Mykonos landscape, Lil Baby told his fans that he reached...
TV & VideosBloody Elbow

YouTubers vs Tiktokers boxing event flops; James Harden, fighters struggling to get paid

While many are trying to capitalize on the recent wave of Celebrity Boxing events, the YouTubers vs Tiktokers event last June has flopped miserably. Dubbed as Social Gloves: The Battle of the Platforms, the show was headlined by YouTuber Austin McBroom and TikTok star Bryce Hall, and it also had performances from DJ Khaled, Migos and Lil Baby. While the competitors had sizable followings, the event reportedly ended up just selling 135,000 pay-per-views. The show had a pretty steep $50 PPV price, and due to very large production costs, it was said to have needed 500,000 buys just to break even.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Nas X set for BET Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Sunday’s BET Awards will be packed with performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and H.E.R., a tribute to late rapper DMX and a dedication to Queen Latifah’s acclaimed career. Taraji P. Henson will host the live show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles,...
MusicHipHopDX.com

Moneybagg Yo & Lil Wayne Praise The Lean Double Cup In 'Wockesha' Video

Moneybagg Yo has a thing for a cup of lean. His fascination with the drink is so intense that his hit song “Wockesha” is all about the highs and lows of the syrupy drug. The song peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain top the Billboard 200 in its first and third week on the chart respectively. On Wednesday (June 30), Moneybagg Yo dropped the trippy visual to “Wockesha” with some help from Lil Wayne.
Atlanta, GAHipHopDX.com

Lil Durk’s Atlanta Residence Swarmed By Police, According To Akademiks

Atlanta, GA – Lil Durk’s Atlanta residence was the scene for heavy police presence on Sunday morning (July 11), according to Akademiks. Speaking on his live stream Monday (July 12), Ak broke the news regarding Durk’s house possibly being raided in connection to a shooting that took place surrounding the Georgia gated community.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Says DaBaby Is A "Problem"

50 Cent has taken on a mentorship role with DaBaby and he's already using his platform to elevate the young bull, linking back up with the North Carolina rapper for the premiere party of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Thursday night and warning his followers about him. DaBaby is...
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Girlfriend: Who Is She? Parents Expecting Their Second Child

Who is the girlfriend of Giannis Antetokounmpo? The couple expects the second child. Recently, NBA superstars have been impressed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek Freak, on the basketball court. His efforts have meant the Milwaukee Bucks have become the NBA Champions, for only the second time in the team’s history.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Drake Gifts Lil Baby An Icy New Watch

Lil Baby quickly rose to the top of the rap game and the music game in general. His rise to prominence was aided by the phasing out of pop music as America's most favored genre just as rap music took over. A few Grammy nominations and chart-topping projects later, the Atlanta native is now collaborating with the biggest artists in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy