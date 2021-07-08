2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Leroy Watson, TE, UTSA

1. What should we know about Leroy Watson the person?. When it comes to Leroy Watson the person I like to think of myself as a jack of all trades. I didn’t play sports growing up until my sophomore year of high school. Before that I was in to everything else I started playing the piano four years old and have played it every since. I was big into theater, and plays. My mom is a professional singer so singing and church was a big killer in my life growing up which further pushed and cultivated my piano playing skills. And I love cooking I started a company called Roy’s Kitchen which allowed me to prepare, cook and sell food for the past six months.