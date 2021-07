As the 2021 NBA Draft continues to get closer every day, it’s time to look at two players that could potentially help the Utah Jazz in the 2021-2022 season. Quentin Grimes is a 21 year old 6’5” guard out of the University of Houston. He brings a very mature style of play that made him a very successful college player. He helped Houston advance to the Final Four in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. His Houston Cougars became the national runner-up. His performance at the combine has him rising up draft boards. He could definitely help the Utah Jazz.