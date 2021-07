Lilith probably should have gone with a different title. Name dropping one of the most well known and symbolic demons puts a lot of pressure on a movie. It either has to have a strong message about feminine power or have an awesome demon. College student Jenna Collins (Nell Kessler) catches her boyfriend of five years Brad (Michael Finnigan) cheating on her. Even worse, it is on the date of their anniversary. With some coercing from her friend Emma (Robin Carolyn Parent), she decides to summon the titular demon (Savannah Whitten) to get revenge.