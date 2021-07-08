Cancel
MLB

Detroit TIgers release lineup for first of eight straight games vs. Twins

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 13 days ago
The Detroit Tigers had better get used to the Minnesota Twins, because they’re going to see a lot of them coming up on the schedule. In fact, tonight’s series opener kicks off eight consecutive games against their division rivals. The series begins in the Twin cities, and the Tigers will...

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

