If you’re a purist at heart, Birrieria Apatzingan is the place for you. This Pacoima restaurant prepares birria the original way: big steaming bowls of slowly-cooked goat sitting in flavorful red consommé. The meat here is cooked to perfection, while the broth is also generously seasoned with hints of cumin, cinnamon, and dried chiles. The subtle sweetness of the soup is definitely a surprise at first, but I like surprises just as much as I like this Michoacan-style birria. Spritz some fresh lime on top and enjoy your caldo with some handmade corn tortillas. If you’re visiting in the warmer months and a bowl of hot soup sounds like a sweaty mess waiting to happen, order the equally delicious birria combo that ditches the broth for a side of beans and rice. But still get the tortillas, of course.