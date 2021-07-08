Cancel
Environment

East Texas officials say now is time to make hurricane preparations

By Jeremy Thomas
KTRE
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTRE) - As tropical storms and hurricane notices enter the news headlines, there is a renewed awareness this time of year for hurricane preparations. “The biggest thing is having a plan,” said Chester Jourdan, the Executive Director of the Deep East Texas and Southeast Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross. “If we have Tropical Storm Elsa that would hit our area, let’s say, what are you going to do? Where do you go?”

Texas StateKXAN

Is Texas prepared for wildfire season?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Wildfire season is here, with several states are on fire and one mega wildfire already consuming over 1 million acres. Luckily, it has been a pretty wet and mild summer so far in Central Texas, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods. Meteorologist Nick Bannin spoke with Nick Vanzant with Quote Wizard to discuss if we’re prepared. You can watch the full interview above.
EnvironmentConnecticut Post

4 ways to prepare your tech for hurricane season

(BPT) - Hurricane season is here. Following a record-breaking 2020 season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts yet another equally – if not, more – active hurricane season this year with at least 13 to 20 named storms. Hurricanes can cause major damage to homes, businesses and critical communications...
EnvironmentRegister Citizen

Environmentseattlepi.com

Environmentseattlepi.com

