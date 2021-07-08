Wes Siler’s 3 Perfect Ford Bronco Builds

While browsing the Raleigh, North Carolina, Craigslist, we spotted a decent 1972 Jeepster C-104 Commando for sale at what has become a normal price in today's elevated classic 4x4 market. Although we think the asking price is still high, when compared with sexier, better known classic vehicles like late 1960s/early 1970s Ford Bronco and even International Scouts, the Jeepster Commando, made only for two years, represents a great alternative for those seeking a boxy, classic compact 4x4 that is super fun in stock form and can be modified to be completely trail capable with very little effort. The bones of the 1972 and 1973 C-104 Jeepster features some of the greatest parts AMC's Jeep had to offer at the time, so we thought it'd be fun to use this particular Jeepster we found for sale to highlight five reasons why these are a great alternative to an early Ford Bronco if that's what you want and you can't afford one.