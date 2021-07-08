Cancel
Beautifully Restored 1970 Oldsmobile 442 For Sale: Video

By Brett Hatfield
gmauthority.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroduced in April of 1964, the 442 was the big engine option package for the Oldsmobile Cutlass. The package was the response to the wildly successful Pontiac GTO. The Oldsmobile 442’s moniker stood for a four-barrel carb, four-speed manual transmission, and dual exhaust. The B09 Police Apprehender Pursuit package could be had on any body style except station wagons. It boasted another twenty horsepower, a hotter cam, upgraded suspension, redline tires on six-inch-wide wheels, fender badges and more. The 442 remained an option package until 1968, when it became a stand-alone model in the Oldsmobile line.

