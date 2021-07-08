Beautifully Restored 1970 Oldsmobile 442 For Sale: Video

Back in 1963, daimler-benz presented the mercedes-benz W100 600 at the frankfurt IAA motorshow, generating great sensation. designed as an exclusive representative vehicle for the highest demands, the model was equipped with special technical features as standard, which were all unique overall and represented the state of the art at the time. the car featured, for the first time, a V8 injection engine as the drive unit, generating an output of 250 hp and a maximum torque of 51 mpg from a displacement of 6.3l. by connecting it with the standard built-in automatic transmission, they were able to achieve sports car performance — the almost 2.5 tons car reached a top speed of over 205 km/h and could accelerate from 0 to 100km in just 10 seconds.