TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers for Florida due to Tropical Storm Elsa

By WFTX Digital Team
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVAW5_0arMv4Mk00

The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced today that TRICARE beneficiaries in Florida may receive emergency prescription refills now through July 16, due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

All counties are impacted.

To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.

To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303.

They may also search the network pharmacy locator at https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy

If possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled. Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may be filled at another store in that chain. If the provider is available, beneficiaries can call in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.

TRICARE beneficiaries, other than active duty service members, may receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider and do not need a referral. This allows beneficiaries to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable because of emergencies.

Beneficiaries are advised to visit https://newsroom.tricare.mil/Disaster-Information/Disaster-Alerts/Article/2686014/emergency-procedures-in-place-due-to-tropical-storm-elsa for updates.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

