Portrayals of Mental Illness in the Media Have Been Inaccurate and Dehumanizing. MTV Plans to Change That.

Representation in pop culture and media matters. We all take cues from the world around us when we make decisions about what should be considered right, attractive, acceptable, and normal. Some of our least ignorable social cues come from popular culture, by way of the TV shows we watch, the songs we listen to, and the books we read. When we fail to see our selves, our lives, and our challenges represented in the messages that surround us, it can be easy to decide that we don’t fit within the box that represents “normal.”