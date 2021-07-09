Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

Charges filed against Shane Meehan in officer's shooting death

By Lisa Trigg Tribune-Star
Posted by 
Tribune Star
Tribune Star
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46li5r_0arMuREL00
Shot up and left in the parking lot: An investigator looks through the broken windows of a truck in the parking lot near the Regional Hospital ambulance entrance on Wednesday. JOSEPH C. GARZA

Federal charges were file Thursday against the Terre Haute man arrested in the killing of Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency outside the FBI's Terre Haute office Wednesday.

Shane Meehan, 44, was charged with the premeditated murder of a federal agent. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison, the FBI said in a release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cn0HO_0arMuREL00

Authorities said Meehan was in custody and hospitalized Thursday, recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered during the ambush that resulted in Ferency’s death. Meehan had not been able to make statements to investigators, FBI Special Agent Paul Keenan said.

In U.S. District Court documents filed Thursday afternoon, federal prosecutors said Meehan drove his 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck near the FBI office building multiple times before pulling up to the gate of the secured parking lot entrance about 2:03 p.m. The building is off first street just west of the Vigo County Courthouse.

Investigators said Meehan got out of his truck and threw a Molotov cocktail toward the office.

Ferency then walked out of the building and was confronted by Meehan, who was holding a firearm. Meehan raised the firearm and shot Ferency, the government said. Ferency was able to return fire but later died due to his injuries.

FBI Special Agent Ryan Lindgren then ran out of the building and engaged Meehan in a gunfight. Despite being shot twice, Meehan got into his truck and fled. He was located at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, where he was treated for his gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors said a firearm was recovered from Meehan’s pickup truck, as were three more Molotov cocktails and additional ammunition.

“An attack on law enforcement is an attack on us all,” Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress said in a news release.

“As citizens of this county, we enjoy on a daily basis the security and protection provided by the men and women of law enforcement. That security and protection is all the more precious because it is at times paid for with the lives of those who have chosen to protect us," Childress said.

"The selfless dedication exhibited by Detective Ferency throughout his career and his tragic death yesterday is yet another example of why we all owe our respect and gratitude to the members of law enforcement," said Childress. "On behalf of the Department of Justice I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Detective Ferency’s family and his many colleagues.”

Agent Keenan offered the FBI’s condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ferency.

"Greg was a valued member of our FBI family and had worked side by side with us as a task force officer since 2010 in our Terre Haute office. We will work day and night to carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting, and we are dedicated to honoring Greg’s memory through a meticulous investigation,” Keenan said.

The FBI is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kate Oliver and Barry Glickman are prosecuting.

In a Oct. 31, 2019, Tribune-Star article about the Terre Haute mayoral race, Meehan has said he took early retirement from the U.S. Penitentiary at Terre Haute. Meehan was campaigning as an independent for mayor, and he said he was running to take the city “back to the basics.”

Calling Terre Haute “a poor town [with] a lot of money going out,” he said streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure need improvement. “We could use a little bit better government in city officials and communications with the general public.” A graduate of West Vigo High School, he was seeking elected office for the first time.

He also was a mixed martial artist/cage fighter in the early 2000s, according to clips from the Tribune-Star sports department.

Meehan is married and has three children.

Comments / 0

Tribune Star

Tribune Star

Terre Haute, IN
923
Followers
107
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Vigo County, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
Vigo County, IN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lindgren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Fbi#District Court#The Department Of Justice#The U S Penitentiary#West Vigo High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Aerospace & DefenseNBC News

Same-day delivery: Amazon's Jeff Bezos set to make history with suborbital spaceflight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, may soon have a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos will attempt to fly to space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. If he is successful, he will make history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip will also be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

China rejects hacking charges, accuses US of cyberspying

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday rejected an accusation by Washington and its Western allies that Beijing is to blame for a hack of the Microsoft Exchange email system and complained Chinese entities are victims of damaging U.S. cyberattacks. A foreign ministry spokesman demanded Washington drop charges announced Monday against...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
Books & LiteratureFOXBusiness

Prince Harry earning $20M for memoir: report

Prince Harry is reportedly earning a big paycheck for his upcoming memoir. News broke on Monday that the Prince, 36, will publish a memoir late next year via Penguin Random House. According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex will earn an advance of at least $20 million for his...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 19 (Reuters) - Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, a Haitian official said. The announcement appears to end...

Comments / 0

Community Policy