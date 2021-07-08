Severe Weather Statement issued for Macomb, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Macomb; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WAYNE AND SOUTHERN MACOMB COUNTIES At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grosse Pointe, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grosse Pointe, Grosse Pointe Woods, Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Farms and Grosse Pointe Shores. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH