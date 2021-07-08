Maximize your influence as a middle manager with these 15 tactics

As CEO of a midsized or small CPA firm, ask yourself this tough question: “Why would someone want to be a partner in this firm?”. Do you have a good answer? Here’s my take: “Rising stars” and laterals need a quality firm that has two major things going for it: (1) a track record of achieving sustained success and continually improved average partner earnings; and (2) a strategic plan that will enable the firm to transition from a merely good firm to a mid-market sustainable brand. Unless the firm exhibits these two key ingredients, a CEO truly doesn’t have a good answer as to why the firm will be attractive to potential partners.