Maximize your influence as a middle manager with these 15 tactics

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Middle managers hold the unique position of straddling the line between the leadership circle and the frontline team members. With this perspective, they can bring a lot to the table when it comes to determining a business’s future path. However, this potential can only be realized if the manager makes their insights heard.

