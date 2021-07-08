Cancel
State Attorneys General, Including Indiana's Todd Rokita, File Antitrust Suit Against Google

By Brandon Smith
wfyi.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is joining 36 other state attorneys general in a lawsuit against internet giant Google. The new lawsuit alleges that Google uses its Google Play store to control how people can easily download apps on Android devices. And the attorneys general say an investigation showed Google then inflates fees, by as much as 30 percent, for in-app purchases.

