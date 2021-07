NEW BOSTON, Texas — A second day of testimony is expected to begin today in the jury trial of a Texarkana man accused in the January 2020 death of his girlfriend. Dontavious Dishawn Haney, 21, faces five to 99 years or life in prison if found guilty of aggravated assault, family violence, causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Haney's fist is the deadly weapon prosecutors allege caused a fatal head injury to Denise Watson on the morning of Jan. 24, 2020.