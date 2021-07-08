Cancel
Plan A Trip Upstate To Visit This New Filipino Deli & Grocery Store

By Hannah Albertine
Married couple Eva Tringali and Christina Mauricio run their business with a focus on regulars, and that’s exactly what you’ll want to be. There’s no place in the Catskills quite like Harana Market. Queer-owned, and located on the first floor of an 100-year-old general store just outside of Woodstock, the shop sells intentionally-sourced Asian groceries and prepared Filipino comfort food best enjoyed on a plastic stool or hammock on their lawn.

