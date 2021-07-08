FEMA approves five additional counties for Public Assistance for Winter WX Disaster
PEARL, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – FEMA approves Mississippi’s request for additional counties to receive public assistance following February’s Winter Weather Event. Throughout the week of February 11-19, 2021, Mississippi experienced multiple rounds of winter weather resulting in an estimated $25 million worth of damage to public infrastructure. With the additional counties, a total of 36 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are eligible to apply for federal public assistance.www.wcbi.com
Comments / 0