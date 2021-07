There’s been a lot of misinformation about the recently passed state budget. The truth is, it’s remarkable and worth celebrating. Here are some of the things the new budget delivers: over $170 million in tax cuts, reduction in Business Profits Tax to 7.6%, reduction in Business Enterprise Tax to 0.55%, phase-out of Interest and Dividends tax over the next five years, more money to the “Rainy Day Fund,” reduction in Meals and Rooms Rate to 8.5% and reduction in property taxes by $100 million.