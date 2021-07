They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but Charles Schwab & Co. could have customers believing otherwise. The discount brokerage’s Intelligent Portfolios platform has long advertised itself as having no advisory fees or commissions, but a $200 million charge announced this month relating to an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission highlights the subtle ways free investment platforms charge for services. While the robo-adviser doesn’t technically have an advisory fee, it does earn revenue through charging for its underlying exchange-traded funds and on interest collected on holding clients’ assets in cash.