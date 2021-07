There is at least one notable figure who thinks the behavior Conor McGregor displayed after losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 was praiseworthy. Leading up to the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor at UFC 264, it was clear that the trash-talking McGregor of old was back in full effect. The guy pretty much ran the gauntlet of trash talk: guaranteeing an easy victory, vowing to turn his opponent into a corpse, light-hearted taunting, and the secret ace in the hole for the most daring of trash-talkers: bringing the opponent’s family into it. You name it, McGregor said it.