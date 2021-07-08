A Black + Decker Hand Vacuum Can Make Your Life Easier

Unless you're on a dairy-free diet, most foodies would agree that there is nothing quite like carving a slice off a fresh baked loaf of bread and slathering it with butter. There's a reason that butter is a staple in so many kitchens around the world. As the late Anthony Bourdain once said on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," "that's why restaurant food tastes better than home food a lot of the time — butter" (posted on YouTube). However, if you're sick of buying the same old packaged butter every grocery trip, we've got some news for you: Butter is actually shockingly easy to make, and it's one of the simplest ways to completely level up whatever you're making. Seriously — if you make homemade butter and just serve it alongside a loaf of purchased bread, your dinner party guests are probably going to be pretty impressed.