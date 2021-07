When Mashed asked Americans what they thought was the worst flavor of the myriad Oreo flavors, we honestly had no idea what to expect in terms of the responses. For one thing, Oreos are so popular, it might be a bit challenging for some to think of any Oreo flavor as the "worst." Like, can something so good have a "worst"? Well, as it turned out, yes, something so good can, in fact, have a worst.